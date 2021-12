Blake Griffin went from fashionable to forgotten with stunning quickness. Now it appears that he is having some difficulty processing his new reality. The former All-Star big man spoke with reporters on Monday and indicated that he is struggling with his demotion from the Brooklyn Nets. Griffin said that he recently spoke with his former teammate and close friend DeAndre Jordan, who gave him advice on how to deal with being out of the rotation. Griffin also said that he would like to play but that he understands how well LaMarcus Aldridge is playing and how his three-point shooting needs to improve, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO