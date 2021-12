Gruff Rees says that Cardiff are in a “surreal situation” as they prepare to host European champions Toulouse without more than 30 players.Cardiff have a party of 42 players and staff in isolation at a hotel just outside London until next week, but their challenge is built on a platform provided by a handful of Wales internationals such as Josh Adams, Tomos Williams, Ellis Jenkins, Dillon Lewis and Seb Davies.They did not travel to South Africa which became a UK Government red-listed country as fresh travel restrictions were imposed following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant.It is a...

RUGBY ・ 12 HOURS AGO