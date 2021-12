Director Peter Jackson revealed that Disney was pushing for all the profanity to be be excised from The Beatles – Get Back documentary — something that neither he nor the group wanted to happen. Jackson, who directed the nearly eight-hour, three-part doc now streaming on Disney+, told NME, “Paul (McCartney) describes it as being very raw. He said to me: 'That is a very accurate portrayal of how we were then.' Ringo (Starr) said: 'It’s truthful.' The truthfulness of it is important to them. They don’t want a whitewash. They don’t want it to be sanitized. Disney wanted to remove all the swearing and Ringo, Paul, and Olivia (Harrison) said: 'That’s how we spoke. That’s how we talked. That’s how we want the world to see us.'”

