Jeopardy and Alex Trebek went hand in hand for almost 40 years, right up until his death in late 2020, with a lot of moving parts going into the hunt for his replacement. Currently, the beloved game show is being co-fronted by Ken Jennings, who holds the record for longest winning streak in the game, and The Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, who currently stars in Fox's Call Me Kat. The most recent reigning Jeopardy champ has revealed her thoughts about Jennings and Bialik taking up the responsibility, while also sharing her former hopes for Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton to take up the hosting role for the long-running game show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO