Mcdowell County, WV

McDowell County woman pleads guilty in child pornography case

By Jessica Patterson
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q06FJ_0dBd2ELZ00

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOWK) – A woman from McDowell County has pleaded guilty to a child pornography offense, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court officials say Lacosta Steele, 25, of Iaeger, faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography.

Columbus police recover 14-year-old girl human trafficking victim

A plea agreement and court statements say Steele admitted that in October and November of 2020, she “persuaded a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct,” created videos of the conduct and sent those images to her then-boyfriend from her cellphone.

The DOJ says the woman also admitted that during this same time frame, she took the girl to R.D. Bailey Lake where her then-boyfriend reportedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the child.

Steele will be sentenced on April 4, 2022. The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood , according to the DOJ.

