ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans clash over government shutdown strategy

By Alexander Bolton, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruzXo_0dBd2Aof00

( The Hill ) – Senate Republicans on Wednesday battled over a proposal floated by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) to block a short-term government funding deal unless they get a vote on an amendment to stop the Biden administration from implementing its vaccine mandate for large employers.

Republican lawmakers described the meeting as contentious as Lee and Marshall refused to back down from their threat to drag out consideration of the government funding bill to use as leverage to get Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to agree to a vote on their amendment.

“There was a robust discussion,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) after the weekly GOP Steering Committee lunch, noting that Lee didn’t back down despite pushback from the GOP conference. “It was a lively discussion.”

“He was not relenting and looks like he thinks that possibly Schumer would accommodate a vote on it,” Braun said of Lee’s argument to the caucus that Republicans could pressure Democrats to take a tough vote to defund Biden’s vaccine mandate.

McCarthy pleads with Republicans to stop infighting: ‘Congress is not junior high’

But many Senate Republicans are skeptical of the idea. They fear that they could get blamed for a shutdown if things spiral out of control and point out that in any case the Senate will be voting next week on a resolution to nullify Biden’s employer vaccine mandate under the Congressional Review Act.

“There was not full agreement, that’s for sure,” said Senate Republican Policy Committee Chairman Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) after the lunch.

“I think shutdowns almost never work out very well,” he added.

Marshall said after the lunch that he will insist on a vote on an amendment to defund Biden’s mandate set at a 50-vote threshold before agreeing to speed up the procedural time for considering the stop-gap government funding measure.

“It would have to be 50,” he said, adding that he would not accept an amendment set at a 60-vote threshold.

“This should be about, ‘Is Sen. Schumer willing to shut down the economy over this?’” he said. “This is a chance to correct a wrong. We can correct the wrong which was that the mandate [was] not necessary.”

But Braun and other Republicans say forcing a showdown over the vaccine by threatening a short government shutdown isn’t necessary or practical because the Senate is guaranteed to vote next week on a resolution that requires only 50 votes to nullify Biden’s mandate under the Congressional Review Act.

“My point is we’re going to get the vote on CRA next week anyway with none of the political collateral damage,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republicans go all-in against vaccine mandates

Every Senate Republican and nearly all House Republicans are unifying in opposition to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which requires large companies to ensure their staff is vaccinated against the coronavirus or that they undergo weekly testing. More than 200 House Republicans have co-sponsored a resolution to essentially block Mr Biden’s executive order, which has been tied up in the courts. The effort unites various wings of the Republican caucus after months of internecine feuds. Republicans have been particularly at each other’s throats since the Capitol insurrection, which led to 11 Republicans voting for former president Donald Trump’s impeachment, then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Braun
Person
Roy Blunt
Marietta Daily Journal

Senate clears stopgap government spending, averting shutdown

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday night averted a U.S. government shutdown and passed a stopgap spending measure, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The 69-28 vote followed a day of negotiations between Senate leaders and a group of conservative Republicans who demanded a vote on an amendment blocking Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates in exchange for speeding past procedural hurdles that threatened a governmentwide closure early Saturday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Government Shutdown#Gop Steering Committee#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Fiscal Times

Shutdown Threat From GOP Senators Hangs Over Deal to Keep Government Open

Taking a big step to avoid a looming government shutdown, Congressional leaders on Thursday announced that they have reached an agreement on a stopgap bill that would fund a variety of federal operations through mid-February. The House passed the continuing resolution that emerged from the agreement in a 221-212 vote late in the afternoon, with just one Republican crossing party lines to support the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy