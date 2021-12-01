ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Greenlight Dispensary coming soon to West Virginia

By Aynae Simmons
 5 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A new medical-grade marijuana dispensary is expanding east. Founded in Arkansas, Greenlight Dispensary is traveling to the Mountain State.

Stores are currently open in Arkansas and Missouri and plans are in motion for opening a store in Illinois. In West Virginia will be located in Princeton, Beckley, Lewisburg, Logan and Stollings. The owner plans to turn the dispensary into a retail space for medical-grade cannabis. Director of Retail, Casey Efting, told 59News he is excited for the move.

“We’re really looking forward to being able to come into a new area and make a positive impact. I’m really excited to be able to come in and offer jobs and train people up to do what I have found a passion for in my life,” Efting said.

The dispensary is in the planning phases, but Efting hopes to open the Lewisburg store sometime next year. In order to be eligible to purchase the medical-grade marijuana, a medical card is needed.

