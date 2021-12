Summary: A unique subset of group 3 innate lymphoid cells spurs T cells to attack myelinated nerve fibers in mouse models of multiple sclerosis. A group of immune cells that normally protect against inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract may have the opposite effect in multiple sclerosis (MS) and other brain inflammation-related conditions, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers. The results suggest that countering the activity of these cells could be a new therapeutic approach for such conditions.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO