The secret to a successful holiday doesn't lie within the exact dishes you serve or wine you pour, per se, but in the lasting ambiance and experience you create. In other words, a holiday is only as good as the sum of its parts and finding that sweet spot between planning the perfect get-together and allowing things to naturally unfold is what will have your guests recounting the holiday for years to come. One of those 'parts' is the wine. Unsurprisingly, there's a lot of chatter surrounding Thanksgiving wine pairings and unless you happen to be a sommelier by trade, there's a likelihood that choosing which bottles to put on your table doesn't come effortlessly (don't worry, us either).

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO