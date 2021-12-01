ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kincaid, WV

West Virginia American Water Company takes over Page-Kincaid water system

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLhr7_0dBd1yTQ00

KINCAID, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia American Water Company finalized their takeover of the Page-Kincaid water system on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Water quality in Page and Kincaid was a problem for years, but with the sale of the Page-Kincaid Public Service District finally becoming official, folks hope that it’s a problem they won’t ever have to deal with again.

For almost five years, residents who got their water from the Page-Kincaid Public Service District had to live without clean water in their homes.

“It was rusty and orange looking,” said Kincaid resident Nellie Moore. “You couldn’t drink it.”

However, that was just the beginning of the problems people in Page and Kincaid faced. Residents also said the water wasn’t even clean enough for them to wash their clothes.

“It messed up the laundry,” Moore explained. “Had orange spots in it. They had to give us some kind of stuff to put in the water to try to get it out, but it didn’t.”

Residents in Page and Kincaid have been much happier with their water quality since West Virginia American Water Company took over in December 2020, but there have been many additional steps needed since then to finalize the takeover.

“It’s a whole lot better water that we have now,” explained Kincaid resident Tammy Haskett. “It used to be like yellow to brown in color, and now it’s clear and we have good pressure. It’s just pretty awesome.”

When West Virginia American Water took over, they established a connection between the company’s existing clean water lines in Fayette County, and the pipes in the Page-Kincaid district.

West Virginia American Water Company said they will continue to make needed investments in the system to reduce leakage, improve water quality and provide reliable service. As of now there is no word on a timetable for system repairs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

Raleigh County Commission moves forward with water and sewer projects

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission is continuing their efforts to bring public water and sewer expansion to most of the county. The Commission approved a resolution to request grant funding for the Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD – Ellison Ridge Water Extension project. This will impact 28 customers in the area. Commission […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Maintenance work is underway at Summersville Lake and Dam

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Summersville Lake along with the Gauley, Craigsville, and Meadow Rivers are all below their winter pool average. The Summerville Lake Crew is preparing to work on repairing gauges, replacing staff gauge numbers, as well as different systems as water drops and they become accessible. Currently, crews are clearing silt and creating […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kincaid, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

LATEST: NRG brushfire holds at 132 acres, 100 percent contained

Monday, December 6, 2021, 10:15 a.m. UPDATE: SHORT CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to District Supervisor at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Davie Bieri, the fire is at 100 percent containment. With some moisture expected in the area today, crews will just be monitoring the isolated portions that continue to smolder. Sunday, […]
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

Medical cannabis company partners with the state to help patients sign up for medical marijuana cards

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A Pittsburgh-based medical marijuana certification office is helping West Virginians request a medical marijuana card. Releaf Specialists, a medical cannabis company, helps residents request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana card to help with specific health issues. In Princeton, Releaf Specialists partnered with West Virginia to answer questions and help sign-up patients. Dr. […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Fruits of Labor provides updates on Communities of Healing initiative

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Fruits of Labor is teaming up with Workforce West Virginia and a number of other local organizations to combat the opioid crisis in the Mountain State. It’s all part of the Communities of Healing initiative, a program designed to train local businesses on how to work with and hire people in […]
ADVOCACY
WVNS

Mercer County Health Department given go-ahead to resume vaccinations

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Health Department received a green light from the state to start vaccinations again. The state forced the Mercer County Health Department to stop providing vaccinations on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, following an incident in which incorrect doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out. Since then, the department […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Clean Water#Water Quality
WVNS

Division of Forestry fighting brush fire in Fayette County

Page, W.V. (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry responded to a brush fire burning in Fayette County Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The fire located near Page in Fayette County is around 35 acres. The fire was first reported around 8:30 last night. The Forestry Service decided not to respond to the fire until […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

What are the abortion laws in West Virginia and Virginia?

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Do you know what the abortion laws are in Virginia? How about West Virginia? Read more below on restrictions and access in both states. Information and data was provided by the Guttmacher Institute. Virginia (Some Access) Improves access to emergency contraceptives in the ER Guarantees expanded coverage for contraceptive products (Birth control, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WVNS

Division of Forestry seeing fewer wildfires this fall

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–The Beauty Mountain Fire at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve continues to burn at about 150 acres. However the Division of Forestry assures wild and brush fires are not uncommon this time of year. While this fire has captured many eyes, it is just a small scope of what […]
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

Local doctor receives national recognition in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– An important award was given to a local doctor in Princeton on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Princeton Community Hospital’s Dr. David Mullins was the recipient of the 2021 Cancer Liaison Physician Outstanding Performance Award. Dr. Mullins was nominated secretly out of 80 other nominations in the country. Mullins told 59News what this […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Navigator holds two free sign-up events for ACA health insurance

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– It’s time for open enrollment with the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance. The enrollment period is ongoing through Wednesday, December 15, 2021. However, President Biden extended the date to Saturday, January 15, 2022, to give all citizens have a chance to apply. According to WV Navigator worker, Jeremy Smith, anyone who is […]
HEALTH
WVNS

WV Attorney General wins injunction with OSHA vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey provided 59News with an update about an injunction his office won regarding vaccine mandates. Patrick Morrisey said his team won an injunction against the OSHA vaccine mandate. Under this mandate, employers with 100 employees or more would be required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations or face weekly […]
HEALTH
WVNS

Lewisburg City Hall continues to see upgrades with new seal

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you have driven in downtown Lewisburg recently you may have seen something new on the side of city hall. The city recently unveiled new artwork showing the seal of Lewisburg. Mayor Beverly White said production of the sign took about two months. She added she hopes the sign will let […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

African American cemetery in Bluefield, VA receives state highway marker

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– An African American Cemetary in Virginia received a big honor on Friday, November 26, 2021, after years of neglect. The African American Section of the Maple Hill Cemetery in Bluefield, Virginia unveiled a historical marker to recognize about 300 African Americans, including some who were enslaved. Town officials said the area was […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

WVNS

1K+
Followers
718
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy