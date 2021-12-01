West Virginia American Water Company takes over Page-Kincaid water system

KINCAID, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia American Water Company finalized their takeover of the Page-Kincaid water system on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Water quality in Page and Kincaid was a problem for years, but with the sale of the Page-Kincaid Public Service District finally becoming official, folks hope that it’s a problem they won’t ever have to deal with again.

For almost five years, residents who got their water from the Page-Kincaid Public Service District had to live without clean water in their homes.

“It was rusty and orange looking,” said Kincaid resident Nellie Moore. “You couldn’t drink it.”

However, that was just the beginning of the problems people in Page and Kincaid faced. Residents also said the water wasn’t even clean enough for them to wash their clothes.

“It messed up the laundry,” Moore explained. “Had orange spots in it. They had to give us some kind of stuff to put in the water to try to get it out, but it didn’t.”

Residents in Page and Kincaid have been much happier with their water quality since West Virginia American Water Company took over in December 2020, but there have been many additional steps needed since then to finalize the takeover.

“It’s a whole lot better water that we have now,” explained Kincaid resident Tammy Haskett. “It used to be like yellow to brown in color, and now it’s clear and we have good pressure. It’s just pretty awesome.”

When West Virginia American Water took over, they established a connection between the company’s existing clean water lines in Fayette County, and the pipes in the Page-Kincaid district.

West Virginia American Water Company said they will continue to make needed investments in the system to reduce leakage, improve water quality and provide reliable service. As of now there is no word on a timetable for system repairs.

