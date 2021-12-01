ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Federal civil rights officials find Frederick County’s public schools engaged in improper use of restraints, seclusion for disabled students

By Fredrick Kunkle
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Frederick County Public Schools staff made pervasive and improper use of restraints and seclusion when handling children with disabilities, federal civil rights officials said Wednesday, following an investigation into about 2½ years of data and documentation of the practice. The investigation found more than 7,250 instances involving 125 students...

Frederick County, MD
Virginia State
Maryland Society
Frederick County, MD
Maryland Government
Baltimore, MD
Frederick County, MD
#Physical Disabilities#Seclusion#Nine Percent#The Justice Department#Civil Rights Division
