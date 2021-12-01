Federal civil rights officials find Frederick County’s public schools engaged in improper use of restraints, seclusion for disabled students
Frederick County Public Schools staff made pervasive and improper use of restraints and seclusion when handling children with disabilities, federal civil rights officials said Wednesday, following an investigation into about 2½ years of data and documentation of the practice. The investigation found more than 7,250 instances involving 125 students...www.washingtonpost.com
