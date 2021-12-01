Federal civil rights officials find Frederick County’s public schools engaged in improper use of restraints, seclusion for disabled students

A Mississippi man who was executed last month for fatally shooting his estranged wife confessed to another killing just before he died, a prosecutor revealed Monday. David Neal Cox, 50, told his lawyers he killed his sister-in-law, Felicia Cox, in 2007 and provided detailed instructions on where her body could be found, John Weddle disclosed at a press conference. He is the DA of several northern Mississippi counties.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO