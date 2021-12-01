Suspects Arrested

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Tunbridge Wells The arrests were made after a man was found “fatally injured” in Caley Road at around 3.15am on Saturday, Kent Police said in a statement.A 28-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the murder, along with two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy.The 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.Kent Police were appealing for anyone who saw anything or who had information to come forward.They...

