Public Safety

Suspects Arrested

 6 days ago

Carroll County deputies arrest two local men in connection to an ATV burglary at a hunting camp in the Teoc...

cbslocal.com

Suspect Arrested After Alleged Assault At Home In Copperopolis

COPPEROPOLIS (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of assaulting someone and holding a knife to their neck at a home in Calaveras County, authorities announced Tuesday. Kenneth Donald Carnes, 43, of Oakdale, is being held in the county jail without bail. He faces several charges including, but not limited to, residential burglary, false imprisonment, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and stalking.
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
deltanews.tv

Man Arrested for Business Burglary

A Hollandale man has been arrested for breaking into a local business twice, according to police. 48-year-old Eric Jackson reportedly broke into the town's Double Quick December 4th around 10:30 p.m. Authorities were able to obtain pictures from the store's surveillance footage. Jackson was previously out on bond for breaking...
HOLLANDALE, MS
crimevoice.com

Carjacking Team Arrested

December 1, 2021 – Ventura County, Ca. It was an hour after midnight on November 30 th when Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch picked up a 911 call reporting a carjacking auto theft which had just taken place on a neighborhoodl street in the City of Thousand Oaks. According to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Four arrested on suspicion of murder

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Tunbridge Wells The arrests were made after a man was found “fatally injured” in Caley Road at around 3.15am on Saturday, Kent Police said in a statement.A 28-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the murder, along with two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy.The 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.Kent Police were appealing for anyone who saw anything or who had information to come forward.They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Investigators believe missing Alabama men were killed by 2 Gridley suspects

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators said they believe two Alabama men who went missing while visiting the Sacramento area were killed. Detectives are now looking for their bodies after arresting one of two suspects. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives found evidence that led them to believe 25-year-old LaDexter Pelt and 20-year-old […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS LA

Family Of 18-Year-Old Garret Hayward, Killed By Suspected DUI Driver, Hold Emotional Vigil

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – An emotional vigil was held Saturday for a teenage driver killed by a suspected drunk driver. “He was my best friend and buddy. I miss him so much,” Damon Hayward said of his 18-year-old son, Garret. The 18-year-old’s life was cut short in a deadly DUI crash. Hayward was overcome with emotion with grief has he shared memories of Garret. Loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil near the intersection of Lambert and Colima in Whittier, where the teen was hit and killed while he was on his way to pick up his girlfriend, at around 5:30 a.m. last week, to...
WHITTIER, CA
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Chaos In The Loop Leads To Shooting, Beatings; 21 Young People Arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s becoming a familiar sight: chaos in the Loop. It happened again Saturday night with large crowds, a shooting and beatings. An officer was left with a broken arm, and police arrested more 21 young people. Dozens flooded the streets near Millennium Park in a similar sight to last summer. A Chicago Transit Authority bus driver was beaten in the road and injured. A teenager was shot in the arm when a gunman fired after the victim bumped into him. A convenience store worker was also punched in the face. Of the 21 arrested, at least one — a 15-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Have You Seen This Woman? Andreae Lloyd Missing After Being Abducted From Homestead Home

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for a woman who was beaten and abducted from a Homestead home. According to investigators, 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd, was working as a caretaker at a home located in the 138-hundred block of SW 285 Street when she was kidnapped on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. Andreae Lloyd abducted on Dec. 7, 2021. (Courtesy: Miami-Dade Police) The preliminary investigation reveals Lloyd was working when a man knocked on the door.  When she opened the door, the suspect began to beat her repeatedly. He then dragged her into a vehicle and drove away from the scene. Police say the suspect...
HOMESTEAD, FL
foxsanantonio.com

'He walked on the bus and began shooting,' 3 shot, 1 dead after gunman opens fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooter opened fire and injured three passengers inside a Kalamazoo metro bus on Saturday morning. Investigators said the shooter, identified as 54-year-old Anthony Oliver, boarded a bus at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center and started shooting at passengers. “Mr. Oliver walked on the bus and began shooting,”...
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Chilling Video Of Oxford High Students Interacting With Shooter

The shooter attempted to gain access to a locked-down classroom by telling students he was with the Sheriff's department. The students weren't buying it. Law enforcement officials in the suburban Detroit city are crediting Active Shooter training at Oxford High School for keeping Tuesday's death toll low. Three people were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

