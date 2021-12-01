Will SCOTUS uphold abortion limits in Mississippi?

Transactional Research Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) of Syracuse University has decided information provided by the Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR), the DOJ agency that oversees U.S. immigration cases, is inaccurate and not reliable and won't be used going forward in public reports, TRAC Co-Director Susan Long told Border Report on Monday. The announcement comes just as the remain-in-Mexico program is being re-implemented and court watchers are eager to track cases of asylum seekers who are being sent back south across the border to Mexico to wait out their case proceedings.

