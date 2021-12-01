ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Will SCOTUS uphold abortion limits in Mississippi?

By balthimer
 6 days ago

Northern Illinois University political science professor Artemus Ward joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what happened today as the U.S. Supreme Court’s heard arguments on Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15-weeks.

Remarks by 9 justices indicate how they lean on abortion Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:

WGN Radio

WGN Radio

WGN Radio

WGN Radio

WGN Radio

