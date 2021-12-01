ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed bodybuilder and Santa Cruz businessman Dave Draper dies at 79

By Rosellen "Rosie" Downey
Cover picture for the articleNicknamed "the Blond Bomber," Draper was a legendary muscleman who inspired and became friends with Arnold Schwarzenegger before becoming a businessman and writer. The Business...

TVOvermind

Remembering Dave Draper: Actor Turned Politician Died at 79

Most people are lucky if they get the chance to live out just one of their big dreams. Dave Draper, on the other hand, was fortunate to experience several of his. Over the course of his lifetime, Dave became well known for being a bodybuilder, an actor, and eventually, a politician. Dave’s journey inspired countless people including the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. Sadly, Dave passed away on the morning of November 30, 2021. He was 79 years old at the time. While his death is obviously a tragedy for those who knew him well, they can find comfort in the fact that his legacy will continue to live on Keep reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Dave Draper.
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Bodybuilder David Draper has passed away

Bodybuilder David Draper has passed away. He was 79. An official cause of death has not been announced yet. “Laree Draper sent us a message this morning, (which I just opened) informing us that Dave died early this morning,” Bill Pearl said in a Facebook post. “It was calm and peaceful and she was with him. While very saddened by this news, Dave was a good friend and one of the sweetest, most gracious, most honorable, and righteous individuals we have had the privilege of knowing. We are also sure that his steadfast Christian faith has taken him to a better place. We will miss him, and extend our most sincere condolences to Laree.”
