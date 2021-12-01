Famed bodybuilder and Santa Cruz businessman Dave Draper dies at 79

Most people are lucky if they get the chance to live out just one of their big dreams. Dave Draper, on the other hand, was fortunate to experience several of his. Over the course of his lifetime, Dave became well known for being a bodybuilder, an actor, and eventually, a politician. Dave’s journey inspired countless people including the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. Sadly, Dave passed away on the morning of November 30, 2021. He was 79 years old at the time. While his death is obviously a tragedy for those who knew him well, they can find comfort in the fact that his legacy will continue to live on Keep reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Dave Draper.

