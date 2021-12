Coming off a bit of a stinker with the Thanksgiving slate of games a couple of days ago, it’s time to roll out the full Week 12 version of The Flowchart. On Thursday, the biggest mistake was forcing Swift/Montgomery into every lineup. They projected as the two most popular running backs, and in retrospect, it was an easy spot to get different in. We got some things right on the back end of The Flowchart, but our ceiling was capped because of those two. We’ve got a small slate of games this week and a bunch of really tight spreads. Since I spent a lot of words on the Thanksgiving article, I’m going to just get things out in a condensed format this week. Let’s dive in!

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO