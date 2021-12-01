ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man undergoes heart surgery, wins $1M prize from lottery ticket in get-well card

By Nexstar Media Wire, WWLP Digital First
 5 days ago

If health is wealth, a Massachusetts man is doubly blessed after November heart surgery led to a $1 million lottery jackpot.

