Southampton 2-2 Leicester: Hasenhuttl praises Saints 'effort' after 'deserved' point

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted he cannot afford to dip into the January transfer market to buy a 25-goal Premier League striker.The Saints have scored in all but four of their 13 league games to date this season, but registered more than once on only two occasions with only struggling Norwich having managed fewer than their total of 11 goals.However, the Austrian admits he will not have the funds to address that situation during the winter transfer window, when prices are notoriously high, and will instead work on the potential he already has within his squad.Asked if he would...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO