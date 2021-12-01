Southampton 2-2 Leicester: Hasenhuttl praises Saints 'effort' after 'deserved' point

Ralph Hasenhuttl has urged Southampton to hit the “reset button” as they attempt to return to winning ways.The Saints, who host Leicester on Wednesday, saw their four-game unbeaten Premier League run ended by Norwich on 20 November before Saturday’s 4-0 thumping at high-flying Liverpool.Hasenhuttl knows his team does not score goals freely, but is equally aware of how they prospered earlier in the season as a result of their diligence at the back.The Austrian is now keen to go back to basics against the Foxes and Brighton, who head for St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.He said: “The clean sheets we...
