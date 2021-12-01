ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton 2-2 Leicester: Hasenhuttl praises Saints 'effort' after 'deserved' point

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl praises his side's "effort" after gaining a "deserved...

www.bbc.co.uk

Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: With Smith Norwich can survive

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Dean Smith can keep Norwich City up. They have made a dream start to life under new head coach Smith, with a second consecutive 2-1 victory – coming from behind – to lift themselves off the bottom of the table. And Hasenhuttl insists they have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl tells Redmond: You need to start scoring

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admits he wants goals from Nathan Redmond. Redmond is yet to hit the net this Premier League campaign, despite missing from merely yards out during the 2-2 draw against Burnley, and has only registered 28 goals in 210 competitive appearances for the St Mary's outfit. Austrian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Hasenhuttl delighted with young Southampton attacking core

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is very happy with the core of young players at the club. Hasenhuttl has assembled a group of very talented footballers, not least in the forward positions. The likes of Adam Armstrong, Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, and Che Adams have a great deal of potential moving...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl happy for Ward-Prowse over landmark game

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is delighted for skipper James Ward-Prowse as he reaches 200 games. Saints go to Liverpool on Saturday. Hasenhutt said, "First of all, congratulations to him; 200 is quite massive. "It took a while when I arrived for him to become part of the first XI. I...
SOCCER
The Independent

Southampton need perfect game to end Anfield misery, Ralph Hasenhuttl admits

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admits his side require a “ perfect” afternoon to end their miserable run of results away to Liverpool.Saints have suffered four successive Premier League defeats at Anfield without scoring, two of which have come during Hasenhuttl’s tenure.Southampton’s last top-flight victory on the red half of Merseyside was more than eight years ago during the reign of Mauricio Pochettino.Hasenhuttl was in tears after guiding Saints to victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side at St Mary’s in January but is not allowing himself to contemplate the prospect of repeating that feat on opposition territory on Saturday.“It’s better not to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl insists Salisu can aspire to Van Dijk level

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists his young defenders have the potential to match Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk. Hasenhuttl has been impressed with Mohamed Salisu's development since his move from Real Valladolid in 2020 and didn't hesitate when asked about comparisons with the Liverpool man. “It shows you how much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl ready to press ‘reset button’ at Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl has urged Southampton to hit the “reset button” as they attempt to return to winning ways.The Saints, who host Leicester on Wednesday, saw their four-game unbeaten Premier League run ended by Norwich on 20 November before Saturday’s 4-0 thumping at high-flying Liverpool.Hasenhuttl knows his team does not score goals freely, but is equally aware of how they prospered earlier in the season as a result of their diligence at the back.The Austrian is now keen to go back to basics against the Foxes and Brighton, who head for St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.He said: “The clean sheets we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl doubts Southampton will find striker in January transfer window

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted he cannot afford to dip into the January transfer market to buy a 25-goal Premier League striker.The Saints have scored in all but four of their 13 league games to date this season, but registered more than once on only two occasions with only struggling Norwich having managed fewer than their total of 11 goals.However, the Austrian admits he will not have the funds to address that situation during the winter transfer window, when prices are notoriously high, and will instead work on the potential he already has within his squad.Asked if he would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: No choice but to let Vestergaard, Bertrand leave

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says he didn't want to lose defensive pair Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand. The pair both joined Leicester City and could face their former club for the first time tomorrow, when Brendan Rodgers brings his Foxes to St Mary's. Asked if he feels his side is...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Southampton boss Hasenhuttl provides update on Armstrong

Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed midfielder Stuart Armstrong will be absent from their upcoming matches. The Scotland international has been dealing with a calf problem for much of this season. He was out of the squad for the games against Norwich and Liverpool, and is likely to miss the...
SOCCER
FanSided

Ralph Hasenhuttl pleased Leicester signed Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is clearly pleased that Leicester City signed his former players Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand in the summer. I’m sure Foxes of Leicester‘s introduction paragraph above will draw everything from derision and despair for Leicester fans, to downright chuckling from Saints supporters. Oh to be one of the Foxes faithful, eh? I bet Hasenhuttl is content with the swaps – and the Blue Army knows exactly why.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits to having to adjust ambitions at Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted having to come to terms with Southampton’s daily Premier League “survival fight” as he reaches three years at the Saints helm.The Premier League’s first Austrian manager pledged to “leave my footprints in the snow” on his arrival at St Mary’s Stadium in December 2018.The 54-year-old has since become Southampton’s longest-serving manager since Chris Nicholl who led the south-coast club between 1985 and 1991, but now revealed he has had some adjusting to do in that time.The former RB Leipzig coach conceded he arrived in English football with designs on driving Saints into Europe but quickly had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: I've had to scale back ambitions

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admits he's had to temper his ambitions since his arrival. The 54-year-old has since become Southampton's longest-serving manager since Chris Nicholl who led the south-coast club between 1985 and 1991, but now revealed he has had some adjusting to do in that time. The former RB...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl questions Alex McCarthy’s professionalism

Ralph Hasenhuttl has blasted Alex McCarthy’s lack of professionalism for failing to admit the extent of his hamstring injury that cost Southampton two points against Brighton. Neal Maupay’s last-ditch tap-in scrambled Brighton a 1-1 Premier League draw at St Mary’s, with the French striker played onside by James Ward-Prowse. The...
FanSided

Opinion: Last chance saloon beckoning for Hasenhuttl at Southampton?

Equalisers in the 98th minute rarely go down a treat for supporters of the conceding team. The coveted three points, tantalisingly on display for so long, suddenly so mercilessly taken out of reach at the last. The aftermath is not pretty, as those who sought momentary salvation from the troubles...
SOCCER

