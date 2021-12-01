Hoffman’s History: Part 3

A Home Depot employee died in a forklift accident early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia police.Shortly after midnight, Paul Gato, 43, was using the lift to unload supplies from a delivery truck at a Fairfax, Virginia, Home Depot, when, “The driver of the delivery truck heard the loud crash, noticed the deceased under the forklift and immediately summoned emergency medical services and police," Fairfax County police said in a statement on Tuesday.Mr Gato was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said there is no current indication of criminal activity. An autopsy is underway to determine the precise cause...

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO