ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hoffman’s History: Part 3

WNDU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the barn fire victims are speaking out tonight following the arrests in the case. Wednesday's...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Victims react to barn-burning arrests

Two arrests have been made in the recent string of Michiana barn burnings. Wednesday's Child: "You just have to believe!" 15-year-old Carolyn is smart, sweet, kind and creative. She’d like to find a new family that shares her interests. Medical Moment: Protecting your heart. Updated: 5 hours ago. Every year,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNDU

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood surprises Mike Hoffman

Two arrests have been made in the recent string of Michiana barn burnings. Some of the barn fire victims are speaking out tonight following the arrests in the case. Wednesday's Child: "You just have to believe!" Updated: 7 hours ago. 15-year-old Carolyn is smart, sweet, kind and creative. She’d like...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WNDU

One person injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in South Bend. South Bend PD received a call around 7:20 p.m. in regards to a shooting in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. The described location is not far from Southeast Neighborhood Park and the Boys &...
SOUTH BEND, IN
newschannel20.com

Woman gets life in prison for murders of 3 in Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of three people in Bethalto, Illinois. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced that Brittany McMillan, 30, entered the pleas in the deaths of Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30, and 32-year-old John McMillian.
The Independent

Home Deport worker dies in forklift accident

A Home Depot employee died in a forklift accident early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia police.Shortly after midnight, Paul Gato, 43, was using the lift to unload supplies from a delivery truck at a Fairfax, Virginia, Home Depot, when, “The driver of the delivery truck heard the loud crash, noticed the deceased under the forklift and immediately summoned emergency medical services and police," Fairfax County police said in a statement on Tuesday.Mr Gato was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said there is no current indication of criminal activity. An autopsy is underway to determine the precise cause...
ACCIDENTS
WNDU

New box to dispose of prescription drugs in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County is offering a new way to dispose of prescription drugs. From now on, you can drop off any narcotics or prescription bottles at a dropbox inside the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s office. The mission, in partnership with the 525 Foundation, is to raise awareness about...
WARSAW, IN
FOX40

Investigators believe missing Alabama men were killed by 2 Gridley suspects

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators said they believe two Alabama men who went missing while visiting the Sacramento area were killed. Detectives are now looking for their bodies after arresting one of two suspects. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives found evidence that led them to believe 25-year-old LaDexter Pelt and 20-year-old […]
ALABAMA STATE
BBC

Bradley Gledhill murder: Killers' sentences increased

A gang of four men and two teenage boys who stabbed a man to death in an "unprovoked and violent attack" have had their sentences increased. All six were jailed for life in June after being convicted of murdering 20-year-old Bradley Gledhill. Mr Gledhill, from Heckmondwike, died when he and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNDU

20 years after the NuWood shooting, a nonprofit is being created

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - 20 years ago, an altercation at NuWood Decorative Millwork Plant in Goshen, caused Robert Wissman to do the unthinkable. Wissman had been sent home to “cool-off” after an argument with a coworker. Fearing he may come back to cause harm, the plant’s manager, Greg Oswald called...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Barn fire victims react to suspects’ arrests

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A couple victims of the 2021 barn burnings in Elkhart County are speaking out on Wednesday after police made two arrests in the case over the last 24 hours. Joseph Hershberger, 41, of Nappanee was charged with arson Tuesday. His 32-year-old girlfriend, Sherry Thomas, also...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy