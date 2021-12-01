ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm and dry week turns into a wet weekend

By Grant Roberts
KSLA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very warm for a couple more days along with dry conditions. Things change this weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and showers returning. Overnight, it will be a little mild. Temperatures will fall only to the lower to mid 40s. There will be plenty of clouds at...

www.ksla.com



