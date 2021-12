JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Josh Allen of Buffalo has been able to succeed and compete at a Most Valuable Player level running a predominantly run-pass-option/zone-read offense. He has also not been significantly injured. The Bills have had some setbacks this season due to the decline of their run game, but it remains a dynamic and effective offense. Do you think that style may be the best fit for Trevor if he does not show improvement as a classic drop-back quarterback over the next few years?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO