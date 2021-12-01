ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

One dead after fire tears through Cape Coral home

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – One person has died after a fire tore through a Cape Coral home early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:13 a.m. firefighters responded to the home at 414 SE 3rd Street, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department. The home was caught on camera by a neighbor completely engulfed in flames overnight.

Firefighters found the home fully enveloped in flames with the roof partially collapsed.

Crews eventually got the fire under control and determined one person had died in the fire.

While Cape Coral police have not officially confirmed who died, a caretaker confirmed it was the homeowner Orville John Wahl.

“It’s sad it had to end that way. I’m sad for him,” said Cape Coral resident Ted Illjes.

Illjes is part of an organization that helps other veterans. He said a year ago, he tried to help Wahl clean clutter from the home, but at the time Wahl declined. A Cape Coral city spokesperson said there were two unresolved code enforcement cases.

At times, items could be seen strewn across the lawn. However, neighbors said the home was getting cleaned up. Fire officials said at this time, it’s not clear what caused the fire.

“So he was really working hard at getting it cleaned up, and it really started looking good,” said Cape Coral resident Debora Maples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2ft7_0dBcyibD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZheB_0dBcyibD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1da69k_0dBcyibD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Yxit_0dBcyibD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qK79P_0dBcyibD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkaK1_0dBcyibD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrM6V_0dBcyibD00

The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Fire crews said the area was closed while an investigation continues.

The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a death investigation, according to CCFD.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden warns Putin of 'strong' response if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic and other measures" if Russia invades Ukraine. During the 2 hour video call, Biden reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and called for a "de-escalation," the White House said in a statement. The two leaders discuss a range of other issues between the two countries, including nuclear security, ransomware, and Iran.
POTUS
NBC News

Mark Meadows says he is no longer cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that he is no longer cooperating with the House select committee's probe into the Jan. 6 riot. In an interview on the streaming news network Real America's Voice, Meadows said the committee intended to ask about items that he considers protected by executive privilege.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin insists it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.
POLITICS
NBC News

China warns U.S. will 'pay' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China has told the United States it will "pay" for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. The White House on Monday announced it would not send any government officials to the Games in February 2022, due to "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Illjes#The State Fire Marshal#Ccfd
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy