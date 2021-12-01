ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After CNN Suspension: ‘It’s Embarrassing’

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

A day after his suspension from his long-running CNN show ‘Cuomo Prime Time,’ Chris Cuomo is speaking out about the ’embarrassing’ ordeal.

After news of his suspension from CNN made headlines on Nov. 30, Chris Cuomo opened up about what he calls an “embarrassing” situation. “Quick note about the obvious – I’ve been suspended from CNN,” the 51-year-old stated on his Sirius XM show Let’s Get After It on Wednesday. “You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing,” he admitted.

The longtime Cuomo Prime Time host, who was just suspended after his involvement with his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo‘s alleged sexual assault scandal, continued by sharing how he “understands” why the move had to be taken. “I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, I mean it,” he added. “The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help.”

The network announced Chris has been suspended “indefinitely” on Tuesday following the investigation into his involvement with his brother’s response to the allegations. CNN released a statement that said transcripts released by the New York Attorney General’s office has raised “serious questions” about his involvement.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly.”

The spokesperson continued, “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIMQJ_0dBcyZbY00
Chris Cuomo attends the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All Star Tribute, New York, Dec 2018 (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock).

Chris’ suspension comes after the New York State Attorney General Letitia James released evidence that exposed Chris as utilizing his position within the media industry to get information about the allegations and warn his brother about what was to come out. The network was also shown texts from Chris to her brother about digging information on the accusers in the case, per The Guardian. In light of the new evidence, CNN announced it would plan a “thorough review” of the information.

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Mia Love: 5 Things About The Former Congresswoman Guest Co-Hosting ‘The View’

Mia Love joined the ladies of ‘The View’ at the table for her second time guest co-hosting on Monday December 6. As the search to find Meghan McCain‘s replacement for The View continues, former Utah congresswoman Mia Love re-joined the ladies at the table again for her second stint as a guest co-host on Monday December 6. Mia, 46, first joined the table on September 8 for a brief stand as a guest co-host.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt Brings Son Jack, 9, For Lunch With Katherine Schwarzenegger & Baby Lyla — Photos

Chris Pratt grabbed lunch with his two kids, his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and some of her family members in California on Dec. 4. Chris Pratt, 42, spent some quality time with his loved ones, including his older child Jack, during a lunch date in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 4. The Jurassic World actor grabbed a bite to eat with his 9-year-old mini-me son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. His current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, their daughter Lyla Maria, 1, Katherine’s mom Maria Shriver, and her sister Christina Schwarzenegger were all also at the lunch date with Chris and Jack. Afterwards, the whole group was photographed leaving the restaurant and walking back to their cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
New York Post

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
midfloridanewspapers.com

CNN fires Chris Cuomo

NEW YORK — CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday less than a week after new information emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year. The network had suspended its prime-time host on Tuesday to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Sirius Xm
The Ringer

Farewell, Chris Cuomo. Plus: Can Recipes Be Plagiarized?

Bryan and David react to the news that Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN and then discuss actions leading up to the decision and what this means for the organization (3:30). Later, they weigh in on the conversation presented by Priya Krishna’s New York Times article, “Who Owns a Recipe? A Plagiarism Claim Has Cookbook Authors Asking,” and talk about the concept of recipe plagiarism (25:27). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gives up SiriusXM radio show

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former news anchor Chris Cuomo, fired by CNN after his attempts to help his brother fight sexual harassment allegations while serving as New York governor, said on Monday he will no longer host his weekday show on SiriusXM (SIRI.O) radio. CNN, owned by AT&T Inc (T.N),...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Fox News

'The Five:' The Cuomos were a good Trump 'foil' for CNN, brothers 'likely to fight' so saga will continue

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his television anchor brother Christopher Cuomo were outspoken critics of former President Trump, which likely helped their media stature – and the fact that the brothers aren't afraid to get confrontational likely means the younger Cuomo's firing won't be the end of their story, the panel on "The Five" said Monday.
POTUS
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter on Chris Cuomo firing: He caused 'so many headaches' for CNN, staffers were 'very unhappy'

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy