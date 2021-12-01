ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Omicron variant impacts Wisconsin restaurant in ironic way

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 forced many businesses to shut down. Some...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 22

Frank27
5d ago

they put a travel ban on African countries but not white people coming from the countries only black people and now you have the virus here 😒

Reply(1)
4
6ME9
5d ago

the virus is just a stronger strain of the flu with pneumonia. I would like to onow how many more variants are there going to be of this "virus". I mean what is it up to 5 now. I'm actually surprised that there not naming them like they do with weather storms A thought Z.

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden warns Putin of 'strong' response if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic and other measures" if Russia invades Ukraine. During the 2 hour video call, Biden reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and called for a "de-escalation," the White House said in a statement. The two leaders discuss a range of other issues between the two countries, including nuclear security, ransomware, and Iran.
POTUS
NBC News

Mark Meadows says he is no longer cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that he is no longer cooperating with the House select committee's probe into the Jan. 6 riot. In an interview on the streaming news network Real America's Voice, Meadows said the committee intended to ask about items that he considers protected by executive privilege.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
West Bend, WI
State
Wisconsin State
West Bend, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
West Bend, WI
Food & Drinks
West Bend, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
West Bend, WI
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin insists it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.
POLITICS
NBC News

China warns U.S. will 'pay' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China has told the United States it will "pay" for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. The White House on Monday announced it would not send any government officials to the Games in February 2022, due to "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Food Drink

Comments / 0

Community Policy