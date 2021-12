One person was killed and two others critically wounded while walking in an alley Sunday morning in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. A woman and man, 20 and 23, were walking in an alley about 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. Another man, 23, was inside of a building when he was hit.

