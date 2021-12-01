ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetgreen sinks 15% to post-IPO low as salad chain gives back more of 101% first-day pop

By Jerry Kronenberg
 5 days ago
Investors are continuing to sour on Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG), with the popular salad-bowl chain’s stock shedding nearly 15% Wednesday as shares continue to give back more and more of last month’s 100%+ post-IPO rally. SG fell to a $32.57 intraday record low before slightly rebounding to end Wednesday’s session at...

