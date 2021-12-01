Final call made for MEMS Major Dean Douglas as community remembers his life and service

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances packed the parking lot of the First Assembly of God church in North Little Rock on Wednesday for the Funeral of MEMS Major Dean Douglas.

He was remembered for his public service.

“Dean was committed to this way of life and because of it he touched thousands of lives,” one speaker noted.

Douglas died in a bicycle accident while working the Little Rock Marathon.

He served in the Navy, as a firefighter, as a paramedic and was given full honors for all of those times of service.

Several speakers mentioned Douglas was a man of many hats.

“See in Dean’s case the hat didn’t make the man, the man definitely made the hat,” someone said.

Douglas was remembered as a kind soul who loved hard and lived life to the fullest.

“It doesn’t matter how long you live if you’ve not done anything with your life. Dean did something with his life and the full measure of that mark may never be known,” MEMS Executive Director Greg Thompson said.

In traditional fashion for first responders, Douglas’ final call was put out to memorialize his service.

Photo of Major Dean Douglas courtesy of Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services

“Attention all units this is the last call for medic 16288, Major Dean Douglas. We thank you for your dedication and loyalty to the citizens of Central Arkansas and the United States. You’ve paved the way and shown us what it means to have a servant’s heart. You may be gone but your presence, the impact you’ve made on so many lives and your legacy will live on forever. You’ve answered your last call, your mission is complete. Fair winds and flowing seas, rest easy Deano, we’ll take the watch from here. Communications clear.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.