The holidays are coming and there’s no better time of the year to reward those close friends and family with a thoughtful gift. Even though Counter-Strike isn’t getting any younger, the game still manages to attract new fans every year and retain those who fell in love with it a long time ago. The PGL Stockholm Major hit audience levels never seen before in CS:GO esports and served to ignite the fire in those who moved on from the tactical shooter to play other games or follow other esports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

