Record heat possible again Thursday, mountain snow chance moves in next week

By Jessica Lebel
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s high temperature hit 73 degrees on Wednesday, which tied the record high temperature set in 1973. Temperatures will be near record highs again on Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast high temperature is 72 degrees with sunshine and dry conditions. The record high in Denver is 74 degrees, set in 1885.

Dry weather will stick around on Friday and through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday and will cool to the 50s on Sunday.

A storm system will move through Colorado at the beginning of next week. This will cool highs to the 40s on Tuesday with a 20% chance for showers.

The mountains are expected to see snowfall Monday night into Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

