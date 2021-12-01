ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A crisp fall evening for our first night of December

By Kylee Bond
 5 days ago

Happy December! More great fall weather is on the way as we start out the final month of 2021. It doesn’t look like winter comes back anytime soon but that will mean pleasant weather for the next several days. The only real issue looks like it might be some fog by Friday morning through the weekend as humidity moves back into the area.

Otherwise, temperatures will continue to be above average through the weekend. Look for lows tonight to drop to around 50 to the north with upper 50s south. Thursday will be mild with mid-70s.

Highs in the mid-70s will continue through Sunday with overnight lows mainly in the 50s to the low 60s.

Right now the next rain chance looks like it will be on Monday but there is still some uncertainty with that system so details will need to be worked out over the next few days.

