Austin police officers cleared in January shooting at hotel
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A grand jury just decided not to indict two Austin Police Department officers who shot a suspect at a north Austin hotel back on Jan. 4.
They were trying to serve a warrant to arrest Dylan Polinski on outstanding felony offenses involving a firearm. But when they arrived at the hotel where they tracked him on north I-35, officers said he refused to cooperate — or allow a woman in his room to leave.Police shoot 1 person in the leg during SWAT standoff at north Austin hotel
As the SWAT team arrived and got into position, APD says Polinski came out of the room with his hostage, then took off down a stairwell.
That's where two officers deployed a stun gun, then shot Polinski in the leg — he was treated and released from a hospital and booked on multiple charges.
