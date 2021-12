The New York Giants may have to wait for some more time before they get back starting QB Daniel Jones, who is dealing with a neck injury. Jones missed the Giants’ Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins due to the injury. Unfortunately, despite the rest he had, it seems he hasn’t recovered enough to allow him to lay in time for Week 14. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 24-year-old signal-caller is “unlikely to play Sunday” after his latest evaluation from the team’s doctors and specialists.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO