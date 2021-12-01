ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Panhandle Weather

By Ross Whitley
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taZKK_0dBcsxNc00

A warmer pattern with nice weather will be the main focus of the weather over the next 7 days. The forecast is not without its challenges as the pattern becomes more active next week. This comes as the models have been very inconsistent from run to run. That means the confidence in the forecast is low for now. If you are making plans over the next 2 weeks check the forecast often. Sunny and dry conditions will continue through the near term on Thursday as another surface high-pressure system builds into the southeast and along the Gulf coast states starting overnight tonight and on Thursday. As surface dewpoints increase through the remainder of today, and the overnight hours, low temperatures are forecast to be 10 degrees higher than they have been across the region, with widespread low to mid-40s. High temperatures will also be warm on Thursday, with highs climbing into the mid-70s for many across the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/7/21

A stalled boundary will make for a wetter week here in the Panhandle than we've seen recently. Rain chances are in the forecast almost every day. Though, not every will see rainfall. Temperatures this week will top out in the 70s regardless of clouds and rain. Morning lows stay mild. Colder and drier weather returns late this weekend. More details, here!
PANHANDLE, TX
mypanhandle.com

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/7/21

A stalled boundary will make for a wetter week here in the Panhandle than we’ve seen recently. Rain chances are in the forecast almost every day. Though, not every will see rainfall. Temperatures this week will top out in the 70s regardless of clouds and rain. Morning lows stay mild. Colder and drier weather returns late this weekend. More details in this morning’s video forecast, above. ~ Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

When Will The Snow Start? First Widespread Snow Of The Season Expected Wednesday For Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s beginning to feel a lot more like the holiday season, so it’s probably not surprising that much of the area will see its first widespread snow of the season on Wednesday. Tuesday will be seasonably cool with that stiff wind sticking around through the early afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant, but warmth, nowhere to be found. Later in the afternoon, clouds will begin to increase ahead of Wednesday’s coastal system. Overnight temperatures will fall to the 20s and low 30s, setting the stage for the snow to fall and stick in many spots. Wednesday starts dry, but that will...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox11online.com

Cold temperatures are here and snow is on the way

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with afternoon snow flurries and a high of 18. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with a high of 26. Thursday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers and a high of 36. A quick inch or two of snow is possible. A...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast
yourcentralvalley.com

Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

After last week’s warm weather, we’re in for big changes this week. Temperatures will be much cooler, and we’ll also see several changes of showers. The first chance is tonight, and isolated light showers will move through the Valley. Rain and snow will move through the Sierra. The better chance...
ENVIRONMENT
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Unusual December Weather

There has been some Arctic air that has dipped into the northern Plains and Great Lakes this week, but it is retreating. Temperatures have been running 10-15 degrees above average this month with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s. Last Thursday we reached the 70s. Yesterday we did see a high in the 30s. The colder air is going to be the exception into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Scattered showers Wed am with a warming trend ahead

We continue to track a front stalled just offshore. It'll result in scattered showers late tonight into early Wednesday morning. In fact, more rounds of scattered showers will actually persist through Thursday. Temperatures fall into the lower 50s tonight. Highs jump up into the mid to upper 60s for most...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
wbtw.com

Clouds linger today as much colder air moves in

Much cooler weather is moving in, plus we have a chance for some rain. Today will stay mostly cloudy, and it will be much cooler than is has been, with high temperatures only in the 50s. There will be a slight chance for a shower this evening, then a better chance for rain will move in tonight. A storm system will pass by offshore on Wednesday, keeping it cloudy, and bringing some rain. Rainfall amounts will be 1/4-1/2 of an inch, which will not be enough to alleviate the drought, but any rain is welcome.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Winter Storm Watch issued for majority of panhandle

Weather officials are keeping an eye on the potential for the season's first major winter storm later this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a majority of the Nebraska panhandle beginning Thursday afternoon. Counties included in the watch are Morrill, Banner, Scotts Bluff, Box...
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Bringing the heat Wednesday through your weekend!

Happy Tuesday! It has been a far less active weather day today across the WGNO viewing area than Monday was. Yesterday afternoon on radar, several tornado warnings popped up across Northshore parishes and Mississippi Counties. Now, most rain in our area has ended, leaving only clouds and a little fog around.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Pleasant afternoon ahead.

Yesterday’s cold front has given us much cooler temperatures today and will lead to a calm and dry Tuesday afternoon. REST OF TODAY: A few passing clouds especially early. Otherwise, cool and dry. High: 61. Winds: SE 10 MPH. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 46. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Wintry temperatures will give way to warmer weekend

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winds will continue to gradually relax as the day progresses. Despite a passing flurry or snow shower, Tuesday will be quiet with more clouds than sunshine. It will be colder with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy with some snow showers developing late. Lows […]
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Tuesday weather forecast

We'll feel a brief cooldown today, but nothing out of the ordinary. Look for highs in the mid 60s with a few peeks of sun along with spotty sprinkles. Fog will be possible tonight with lows in the 50s. A warming trend kicks back in tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s, then into the low 80s Thursday and Friday. A stronger cold front is scheduled for early Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dry Tonight; Light Snow/Mix Wednesday PM

Much cooler, more typical December temperatures are back today. Skies will be dry and partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West winds will gradually diminish dropping to 10-15 mph this afternoon. It stays dry and chilly tonight with increasing clouds. Winds will be light with lows 25-30. We have some […]
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

Cold Tuesday, but warm weather comes back soon

Good old-fashioned winter makes a brief appearance across Michiana today, as highs will be stuck in the 20s under cloudy skies. A few snowflakes are possible, especially early this morning, but any flurries shouldn't slow you down too much. We'll dip to near 20 degrees tonight before the warm-up begins. Highs Wednesday will reach the middle 30s, with the clouds breaking up by the end of the day. Temperatures will reach the 40s Thursday with a slight chance of a rain shower. Friday will be warm and rainy, with highs approaching 60 and showers throughout. Some showers could last into Saturday morning. While temperatures do a bit of a freefall Saturday, the bitter cold skips us. Our highs instead opt for 40s and 50s again next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a bitter cold day. Tuesday’s temperatures are in the lower teens with wind chills near zero. The cold lurks this afternoon as highs reach the 20s with “feels like” temps in the teens. Welp… there it is… feels like -1° in DeKalb. Wind chills for many at or near 0° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/6rRwsAwT8X — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 7, 2021 There’s a limited chance for light snow or flurries later in the day. High temperatures reach above the freezing mark by Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WTRF- 7News

A coating of snow possible by Wednesday morning

Wheeling, WV – A turbulent week of weather is underway for the Ohio Valley. We woke up to a steady, soaking rain Monday morning with falling temps and breezy winds. Now our attention turns to a cold air-mass locked in with a potential snow maker moving through. An upper level disturbance will slide through to […]
WHEELING, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 01:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-08 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle LIGHT WINTRY MIX FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. HEAVY SNOW ALONG THE CASCADE CREST WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Light wintry mix of snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches. Ice accumulations of a glaze to two hundreths possible. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 7 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy