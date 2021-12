Storm Barra has so far caused several flight cancellations and at least one diversion.Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind were issued by the Met Office as the storm arrived on Tuesday morning, with western Ireland facing the worst conditions.A number of flights into Dublin have already been cancelled in response, along with the return journeys: United Airlines New York (Newark)-Dublin, Air France Paris-Dublin and Lufthansa Munich-Dublin services have all been axed.Meanwhile, Delta Airlines flight 44 from New York JFK was forced to divert to Amsterdam after abandoning two attempts at landing at the Irish capital’s airport.Flight tracking service...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO