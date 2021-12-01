ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff expansion talks inch forward

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — The latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff wrapped up without a resolution Wednesday as the people involved agreed to keep talking. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said there remains a strong consensus among the management committee, comprised of the 10 major college football conference commissioners and...

NCAA approves late addition to bowl lineup, 42nd game

The NCAA football oversight committee on Thursday approved a waiver to the deadline for bowl certification so another game can be added to this season’s lineup, upping the number to 42 and ensuring all teams that finished 6-6 can play in the postseason. The additional game, likely to be held...
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down after bowl

Bronco Mendenhall said the thought that it was time to do something else first came to him the day after his team’s dispiriting loss to Virginia Tech. In the ensuing days, Virginia’s coach considered other solutions, but as the week progressed he felt more clarity. He announced Thursday he’s stepping down.
Live Updates: No. 1 Georgia 17 - No. 3 Alabama 24 -- Halftime

It's Saturday in Atlanta and Georgia has a chance to do something special. The No.1-ranked Bulldogs are 12-0 and will secure the top seed in the College Football Playoff with a win over No. 3 Alabama. They'll also tie a school record with 17-straight victories. A UGA win will snap...
Arians urges NFL look at vaccination status of more teams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would like to see the NFL expand an investigation of the COVID-19 vaccination status of two players on his team to include other rosters around the league. Responding publicly for the first time to the league suspending wide receiver Antonio...
College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables turns attention to players

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brent Venables already has received two Oklahoma welcomes fit for a king. Hundreds of Sooners fans who watched coach Lincoln Riley leave for Southern California last week flocked to Norman’s airport on Sunday night to cheer thearrival of Venables, Riley’s replacement. A day later, Oklahoma introduced...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

Cincinnati will play Alabama and Michigan will face Georgia on New Year's Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a surprise-free field of four was set Sunday.Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through college football's glass ceiling and reach the CFP from a non-Power Five conference. The Bearcats (13-0) won the American Athletic Conference and head into the postseason as the only unbeaten team in the country.Coach Luke Fickell and the Bearcats made history with little debate. Playoff selection committee chairman Gary Barta said on ESPN there was strong consensus for Cincinnati at No....
The Latest: Notre Dame, Oklahoma St to clash in Fiesta Bowl

The Latest from the College Football Playoff announcement and bowl selection day (all times Eastern):. No. 5 Notre Dame will face No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in a matchup of two teams that just missed the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish (11-1) finished fifth in the...
Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies as age 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey, one of the NFL’s most fearsome pass rushers during the 1970s with the Atlanta Falcons but long overlooked on mostly losing teams, has died at the age of 77. Humphrey, who also reached the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles,...
Steelers LB T.J. Watt off COVID-19 list, eligible vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers activated star linebacker T.J. Watt off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, giving their beleaguered defense a boost before Sunday’s visit by AFC North-leading Baltimore. Pittsburgh placed Watt on the list Monday, a day after a 41-10 loss to Cincinnati dropped the Steelers to 5-5-1....
