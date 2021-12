Vicki Baker has filed a lawsuit against McKinney, Texas after a SWAT Teams destroyed her home and left her child's dog blind and deaf. According to the Institute of Justice, The incident happened in July of 2020 when Dallas police were in pursuit of a fugitive in McKinney. The fugitive, who the McKinney Courier-Gazette reports once worked as a handyman for Vicki, reportedly forced his way into the home and hid there.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO