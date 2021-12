The New Jersey Devils have been keeping their head above water since Jack Hughes was injured on the second game of the season. Hughes was slammed on his shoulder while playing the Seattle Kraken, a game the Devils were still able to win. It came at a major cost, but six weeks to the day, Hughes has returned. It’s early than everyone would have guessed after the Devils announced he wouldn’t even be re-evaluated until early December. Hughes suffered a separated shoulder, and now he’s fully healthy.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO