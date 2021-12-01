Mick Jagger, Donald Trump, Derek Jeter and Bruce Wayne? Here's who got write-in votes for NYC mayor

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- While Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa received over 1 million of the 1.15 million votes for New York City mayor in November, there were plenty of other candidates who were written in — from other politicians, to athletes, to fictional characters.

Adams became the city’s new mayor-elect with 753,801 of the votes, more than doubling Republican Sliwa’s 302,680.

The 1.1 million votes means turnout was only about 21% in the city among registered voters, with Staten Island having the highest turnout.

Third-party candidates roped in over 61,000 votes, led by Catherine Rojas, who got just under 28,000 votes.

But the list of write-in candidates is something to behold, with hundreds of choices written down by New Yorkers, including some who are deceased.

The list ranges from current New York politicians — Bill de Blasio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jumaane Williams — to former office holders like Rudy Giuliani and the late Ed Koch.

Athletes are well-represented on the list, including severals Knicks, Mets, Nets and Yankees players.

And names from across pop culture are all across the ballots … whether they’re real people (Dwayne Johnson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Stephen Colbert) or not (The Simpsons, Bruce Wayne, Jimmy Neutron).

Here are some of the names that caught our eyes, and the full, county-by-county breakdown is below. And we combined votes for those who got written in with correct and incorrect spellings.

POLITICAL FIGURES

Abraham Lincoln - 1

Al Franken - 4

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - 29

Andrew Cuomo - 15

Andrew Yang - 247

Anthony Fauci - 1

Anthony Weiner - 4

Barack Obama - 5

Bernie Sanders - 33

Bill Clinton - 1

Bill de Blasio - 15

Cynthia Nixon - 12

David Dinkins - 4

Donald Trump - 46

Donald Trump Jr. - 23

Ed Koch - 6

Elizabeth Warren - 6

Franklin D. Roosevelt - 1

Hillary Clinton - 23

Jill Biden - 1

Joe Biden - 1

John Lewis - 1

Jumaane Williams - 31

Kathryn Garcia - 1,560

Letitia James - 5

Maya Wiley - 1,420

Michael Bloomberg - 117

Michelle Obama - 2

Mitch McConnell - 1

Ruben Diaz Jr. - 6

Rudy Giuliani - 13

Scott Stringer - 242

POP CULTURE FIGURES

Alec Baldwin - 1

Ariana Grande - 1

Betty White - 1

Bobby Shmurda - 2

Chris Cuomo - 1

Chris Hayes - 1

David Bowie - 1

Desus Nice - 1

Dwayne Johnson - 1

Eric Andre - 8

Frank Sinatra - 1

George Carlin - 1

Jacob Gyllenhaal - 1

Jeff Goldblum - 1

Jerry Seinfeld - 1

Jim Morrison - 1

John Stamos - 1

Jon Stewart - 3

Kim Kardashian - 1

Levar Burton - 1

Lin-Manuel Miranda - 1

Mariah Carey - 2

Marshall Mathers (Eminem) - 1

Mick Jagger - 1

Spike Lee - 1

Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga) - 1

Stephen Colbert - 2

Susan Sarandon - 1

Timothée Chalamet - 1

Will Smith - 1

Whoopi Goldberg - 1

SPORTS FIGURES

Aaron Hicks - 1

Aaron Judge - 9

Anders Lee - 1

Brett Gardner - 1

Carmelo Anthony - 1

Colin Kaepernick - 1

Darryl Strawberry - 2

Derek Jeter - 1

Jacob deGrom - 1

James Harden - 1

Joe Torre - 1

Julius Randle - 6

Kemba Walker - 1

Kyrie Irving - 1

Mike Francesa - 1

Patrick Ewing - 1

Pete Alonso - 1

RJ Barrett - 3

Tom Thibodeau - 3

Trae Young - 1

Walt Frazier - 1

FICTIONAL CHARACTERS/MISC.

Bart Simpson - 1

Ben Wyatt (Parks & Rec) - 1

Bing Bong (Meme) - 2

Boba Fett (Star Wars) - 1

Bruce Wayne (Batman) - 1

Daffy Duck (Looney Tunes) - 1

Donald Duck (Looney Tunes) - 3

Homer Simpson - 1

Jean-Luc Picard (Star Trek) - 1

Jimmy Neutron - 1

Kylo Ren (Star Wars) - 1

Leslie Knope (Parks & Rec) - 1

Mickey Mouse - 2