ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Homeowner’s fence along Willamette sparks private property questions

By Elise Haas
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xGXH_0dBcrT3j00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As more people are building homes along the Willamette River, there’s confusion about what is considered private property versus the public’s right to use waterways.

KOIN 6 News, previously reported an exclusive story about a fence that a property owner built on the sandbank down into the Willamette River in Clackamas County .

“The Willamette River is a public river and belongs to everybody to enjoy,” said Ali Ryan Hansen, with the Oregon Department of State Lands.

The state said this fence in particular is illegal because it blocks access to the river and ordered the property owner’s to remove it.

Currently, the fence still stands and the state said they do not want to fine the property owner, but that they’re “weighing all options,” including using a previous Clackamas County court order from 2009 to get them to take it down.

The property owners – Jodie and Tim Polich – told KOIN 6 people have frequently disrespected their property and built this fence after witnessing people pooping, lighting fireworks and letting their dogs off leash.

“We believe our actions regarding installation of this fence is both reasonable, legal and done properly. The State and the County have done nothing more than assert our fence is not legal or done properly. We respectfully disagree, ” property owner Jodie Polich said in an email.

While this fence has struck a chord with residents in the area, avid kayakers tell KOIN 6 News this isn’t the only property owner in the area who seems to think the river bank is theirs to police.

“As you go up and down [the river] you can count them, I know where they are. Old, derelict easy chairs with a sign that says — ‘no trespassing,’ or ‘private land,’ — well it’s not, that’s not true,” said kayaker Peter Eddy. “The way the law is written and the way the law interprets it, it is public.”

Now, many in the community are asking what is private property and considered “trespassing” versus the public’s right to use waterways.

The state considers the Willamette River a navigable river, meaning it belongs to all Oregonians.

“We are lucky we have it,” Eddy said.

According to the Department of State Lands , along navigable rivers, like the Willamette, the public has the right to use the river and its bank up to the ordinary high-water line. Though this line differs where you go, permanent vegetation usually stops at the high waterline.

Determining the Line of Ordinary High Water

The ordinary high water line is defined by Oregon state law as a line on the bank made by the water when it rises to its highest level each year to the limit of upland vegetation. It is not the flood line. (Courtesy Oregon Department of State Lands) December 1, 2021.

Along that small strip of sandbank, the state says the public has the right to walk, picnic, fish, or pull a kayak up on. But the state stresses people must be respectful and legal because this butts right up to someone’s home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 13

Stamp Collector?
5d ago

Well, if you check out the area you will see the remains of homeless camps (trash piles). The state needs to do something about this problem. I applaud the homeowner for taking this step.

Reply
9
Brent Merriman
5d ago

Why didn't the property owner put the fence at the high waterline? His problem solved !! It sounds more like they wanted their own private access to the water.

Reply
6
Girl!!!!
5d ago

Absolutely no blocking or re-directing a waterway. Don't know what he was thinking. High water mark is the line, not the low water mark in Oregon.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Portland, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Clackamas County, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Willamette#Sparks#Weather#Property Owner#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KOIN 6 News

TIMELINE: Newberg school board saga

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — The Newberg School District has had some major changes and trials in the last year. Whether it be new school board members or finding a new superintendent, the district has been in national headlines surrounding what is deemed “controversial” at school. Last September, by a 4-3 vote, the board passed a […]
NEWBERG, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy