The Beaver Dam girls basketball team joined the Badger Conference before the 2017-2018 season and has dominated ever since. The Golden Beavers have won three-straight conference championships and haven’t lost to a league opponent in each of the last four seasons. The Badger Conference didn’t host a league season during the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19-related issues. However, Beaver Dam did play against several Badger Conference foes — including Portage, Sauk Prairie, Baraboo and Reedsburg and came out victorious in all of them.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO