The basketball gods are taking out their anger on Denver. After picking up Aaron Gordon at the deadline last season, the Nuggets looked like title contenders. Then Jamal Murray went down with a torn ACL, destroying those hopes. Coming into this season, if Nikola Jokic was himself, if Murray got close to his old self by the end of the season, and if Michael Porter Jr. could build off his playoff performance — 17.4 points per game, 39.7% shooting from 3 — the Nuggets could be in the mix in the West.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO