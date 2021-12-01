Wednesday PM Forecast: changing rain chances Saturday and beyond

Waking up to patchy fog across the area this morning. Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the region through 9 am. Fog will gradually lift as winds increase through the morning. Highs today will reach the upper 60s ahead of a cold front. This will bring isolated to widely scattered showers beginning this afternoon for the mountains and pushing south and west through the evening. Drier and cooler air returns Tuesday with lows dropping to the mid-30s and daytime highs reaching the mid-50s. Another cold front arrives Wednesday bringing more showers to the area. As of now, rain chances don’t look as good as they were last week, but a few showers will still be possible. Temps will warm by the end of the week into the low 60s with another shot at rain next weekend. This system looks to tap into the most moisture and will be our best shot of the week of widespread soaking rain.

