ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday PM Forecast: changing rain chances Saturday and beyond

By Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus
wbrz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a mild, if not warm finish to the workweek. Rain chances will steadily ramp up as we move through the weekend and into next week. A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from midnight tonight to 10 am Thursday for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, except St....

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

Cool Front Monday; Then Back to the 70s; Cold Front, Rain Friday & Saturday; Freeze Sunday Morning — Your 9-Day Forecast

Is there anything worse than placing all your large, sometimes inflatable Christmas decorations (picture below) in the yard only to be hit by a powerful cold front with strong winds? That’s exactly what will happen on Friday and Saturday, so it’s important to make sure all the decorations are secure. We will have a chance of rain showers Friday and Saturday. The skies will then clear for a freezing Sunday morning. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
Boston Herald

Snow on the way? Massachusetts forecasters tracking possible nor’easter

Hope your shovels are at the ready. The Bay State could be in store for the season’s first widespread accumulating snowfall this week, as meteorologists track a possible nor’easter that could impact the region on Wednesday. Forecasters over the weekend continued to stress that many questions remain about the system,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday Afternoons#Caribbean Sea#Clear Skies#St Mary Parish#Tropics
Paso Robles Daily News

Colder temperatures, chance of rain in the forecast for Paso Robles

Forecast predicts 64-percent chance of rain on Thursday. – Colder temperatures and even a chance of rain are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 68-degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will see slightly lower daytime temperatures in the low 60s, and Weather Underground is predicting a 64-percent chance of rain on Thursday, as well as a 55-degree high. The possibility of rain is in the forecast again for next week.
PASO ROBLES, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will end with strong winds for the Chicago area on Monday, bringing a blast of cold air. As the rain ends Sunday night, low temperatures will reach 28 degrees. Monday will be windy with a few flurries. A wind advisory is in place for most of the area from 2 a.m. until noon. Colder temperatures will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday but won’t last long. Temperatures will ride back into the 40s by the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Baltimore

Accumulating Snowfall Possible For Baltimore Area Tuesday Night & Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A strong cold front will pass through Maryland on Monday, ushering in significantly colder air for the Mid-Atlantic region. Another system is expected to arrive in the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Numerical models continue to lean toward a scenario where some of us could see our first accumulating snowfall of the season. This is a very tricky forecast as WJZ’s meteorologists continue to monitor forecast trends. There’s a gulf between the GFS model, which forecasts roughly three inches of snow for the Baltimore metropolitan area, and the Euro model, which is calling for significantly less snowfall. Overall, there has...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

DC Weather: Big swings, first chance for snow in the forecast this week

WASHINGTON (7News) — Dramatic temperature swings along with a chance for snowflakes will make for an exciting weather week across the Mid-Atlantic. Gusty winds will push Monday afternoon highs well into the 60s, with some neighborhoods pushing the 70-degree mark. A robust cold front will move from west to east...
WASHINGTON, DC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rain Chances Return This Week

Waking up to patchy fog across the area this morning. Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the region through 9 am. Fog will gradually lift as winds increase through the morning. Highs today will reach the upper 60s ahead of a cold front. This will bring isolated to widely scattered showers beginning this afternoon for the mountains and pushing south and west through the evening. Drier and cooler air returns Tuesday with lows dropping to the mid-30s and daytime highs reaching the mid-50s. Another cold front arrives Wednesday bringing more showers to the area. As of now, rain chances don’t look as good as they were last week, but a few showers will still be possible. Temps will warm by the end of the week into the low 60s with another shot at rain next weekend. This system looks to tap into the most moisture and will be our best shot of the week of widespread soaking rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

A few rain showers Monday, with more rain for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated rain will be possible for Monday, with a better chance for folks to pick up some rain on Wednesday. Another chance for rain may develop for the end of the week. Up and down temperatures continue, with high temperatures around 70 degrees for Monday, followed by 50s for midweek this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: 70s Monday, 40s Tuesday and tracking rain Wednesday

A big warm up on tap today with highs in the low 70s! Expect a few more clouds. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. Tonight, a strong cold front will move through the area. With little to no rain expected as it passes, the biggest change it will bring is a drop in temperatures. The cold air will usher in overnight and lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy