Somehow, the Green Bay Packers have survived a barrage of injuries to stay in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Packers improved to 9-3 by beating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 on Sunday at Lambeau Field. They’re a half-game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the best record in the conference despite the extended absences of four Pro Bowlers – left tackle David Bakhtiari, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, cornerback Jaire Alexander and left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins – amid a litany of other injuries.

