Your outdoor photos published December 2021

What, it’s December already and we are all ready for the holidays, or are we? Doesn’t 2021 seem to have flown by, and isn’t it wonderful to feel some normalcy after two years of craziness? We are really looking forward to the holidays this year and there is no question that we will feel comfortable getting together with our families and friends as we count our blessings that we are fortunate enough to have a roof over our heads and a safe place to gather. With that said, we are so happy to support two great organizations on our cover this month. Bridge to Home is a local organization that provides help, hope, and change for people who are experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley. Their premier event, Soup for the Soul will take place on December 4. Shawn Parr, host of the nationally syndicated country music radio show Shawn Parr’s Across the Country will once again host the virtual event, and this is your opportunity to give back and change lives! Visit their website www.btohome.org for more information. Our second group of individuals on the cover are the elves of JCI Santa Clarita or, Santa’s Helpers who are looking for unwrapped toys and gifts for underprivileged children in the Santa Clarita Valley. Want to get involved? They are looking for volunteers and sponsorships are available for this great cause. Visit www.SantasHelpersSCV.com for more information.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO