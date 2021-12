Make no mistake about it, the Houston Rockets are every bit as bad as their 1-16 record would indicate. Nevertheless, it was refreshing to see the Boston Celtics take care of business as they were supposed to against such an opponent, dealing the Rockets their 15th straight loss and keeping them winless on the road in a 108-90 victory at TD Garden Monday, moving to 10-8 on the season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO