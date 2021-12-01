ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G goes official in the US, the A03s joins it stateside in January

gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

I still don't get the point of having from A0X to A9x phones with the same size and offering almost the same between the closest variations. I insist, if this is...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalcameraworld.com

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Superb specs and just $249

The d on the market just got some serious competition – Samsung has announced the Galaxy A13 5G, an affordable 5G phone with superb specs that’s headed to the US soon. The $249 camera phone features a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 display at 90Hz, a 50MP main camera, 64GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, 15W fast charge, fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack. The Galaxy A13 5G will be available online starting December 3 at AT&T and on Samsung.com and then T-Mobile in January 2022.
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

Samsung’s Galaxy A03 and A03 Core are official with a 48MP camera, a big 5,000mAh battery, and an unknown price

Samsung is fleshing out its entry-level offerings with the Galaxy A03 and A03 Core smartphones that offer big batteries, a 48MP main sensor, and 6.5-inch displays. Details for the two debutants were published on Samsung’s website although it’s unclear how much they will be priced at or if either handset will be released in the US.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung announces Galaxy A03 with revamped design, dual cameras

Samsung has started releasing its Galaxy Ax3 series of smartphones. The Galaxy A03s was unveiled a few months back. It was followed by the Galaxy A03 Core last week. Now, the South Korean tech giant has quietly announced the vanilla Galaxy A03. Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications and Features. Samsung has...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Stateside#Samsung Galaxy A13 5g#A03s
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G production allegedly starts in India

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A13 in the following weeks, either before the end of this year or in early 2022. This phone will come in two versions - the Galaxy A13 and A13 5G. Images of the latter have purportedly leaked already, and you can see one of them below.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is with 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (1440 x 3200 pixels, 516 ppi) display. It has a Quad: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52", 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1/3.52", 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12MP rear camera and supports Wifi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable battery, running on Android 12, One UI 4.
NFL
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G back panel live images reveal a Quad camera setup

Last week, we reported on Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy A13 4G variant, which allegedly entered production. in a factory located in Greater Noida, India. Now, live images of the phone’s rear panel have surfaced, giving some finer insight into the upcoming device. According to the images obtained by 91mobiles, the rear...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Android Police

Samsung quietly introduces a new entry-level phone, the Galaxy A03

Samsung consolidated (most of) its midrange smartphones under the Galaxy A banner in 2019, and since then, we've seen phones like the Galaxy A52 5G become massively successful. But not much attention is paid to Samsung's entry-level line, also sold under the A banner. The company has quietly introduced the Galaxy A03, a decidedly budget phone with a few key improvements over the Galaxy A02, its predecessor.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colors confirmed, India will be in the first wave

India will be in the first wave of countries when the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launches in January. The device is reportedly shipping with both a Snapdragon 888 and an Exynos 2100, depending on the market, India will likely get the Exynos variant. European markets are also expected to get...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Get Up To 25% Off The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Ultra & Accessories

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and some compatible accessories are on sale over at Amazon for Black Friday. While the discounts are in play, you can pick up a handful of different Samsung phones and a few Samsung accessories for up to 25% off. These will all make for some...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Another One UI 4.0 beta arrives for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 entered the beta testing program for One UI 4.0 on top of Android 12 a couple of weeks ago and the company is already pushing a third version of the software. As one would expect the new release is aimed at fixing existing issues rather than introducing new features.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's design shown through cases

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's design has once again been revealed, this time thanks to British retailer Box. On its website, there are renders of the Galaxy S21 FE in the Clear View Cover, Silicone Cover, and the Clear Standing Cover cases. The renders are in line with what we've...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Motorola Moto Edge X30's live image surfaces, display officially detailed

Software support and Motorola don't deserve to be in the same sentence dude. The edge 20 ... I kind of agree with you in terms of the software being not great but I think their updates were pretty good. I got the edge s in China. To be honest the software kind of sucks for China as it's nearly stock android which doesn't really cut it in China. However, I have never had updates that brought so many new features from the previous brands of phones I've had in China which were Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo flagships. Yes, the updates are only once every 2 months but the amount of new features brought in each update is amazing compared to the aforementioned brands. It's probably only coz they are new to China though as they've only really reentered the Chinese market this year after a long market.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is already in works at Greater Noida Factory in India

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A13 5G soon as it has already passed multiple certifications. Now, news broke that the 4G variant of the same device may also launch soon as the company has started the initial production for the phone. In fact, a piece of news touts that Samsung has started the production for the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G in India itself.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Note line is reportedly officially dead

Pour one out for Samsung’s Galaxy Note line. While it was widely believed that the Galaxy Note line’s days were already numbered, ET News is reporting that Samsung has no plans to release a new Note device in 2022. With this in mind, Samsung’s 2022 smartphone roadmap likely only includes the Galaxy S22 series and its next-generation foldables.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone unveiled

Samsung has added another smartphone to its range, the Samsung Galaxy A03, and the handset has slightly different specifications to the Galaxy A03 Core, this model has more RAM and storage options. The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity V display that features an HD+ resolution and is...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy