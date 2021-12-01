Samsung Galaxy A13 5G goes official in the US, the A03s joins it stateside in January

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is with 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (1440 x 3200 pixels, 516 ppi) display. It has a Quad: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52", 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1/3.52", 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12MP rear camera and supports Wifi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable battery, running on Android 12, One UI 4.
