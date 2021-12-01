Samsung Galaxy A13 5G goes official in the US, the A03s joins it stateside in January

Software support and Motorola don't deserve to be in the same sentence dude. The edge 20 ... I kind of agree with you in terms of the software being not great but I think their updates were pretty good. I got the edge s in China. To be honest the software kind of sucks for China as it's nearly stock android which doesn't really cut it in China. However, I have never had updates that brought so many new features from the previous brands of phones I've had in China which were Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo flagships. Yes, the updates are only once every 2 months but the amount of new features brought in each update is amazing compared to the aforementioned brands. It's probably only coz they are new to China though as they've only really reentered the Chinese market this year after a long market.

