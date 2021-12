Despite and in spite of all odds, Sony’s mobile business continues to move forward and, in fact, sometimes registers good figures for the company’s finances. It doesn’t have a big market share for mobile smart device sales, at least not enough to make it to the world’s top ten, but it does spark some interest once in a while with its unique designs or propositions. In addition to that still unique 21:9 display aspect ratio, the Xperia PRO-I continues that tradition by appealing to vloggers and videographers, who won’t have to wait long to finally get their hands on one.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO