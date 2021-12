If you haven't been in the loop on recent Qualcomm developments, the company is planning a rather major naming scheme change that will likely result in the next mainstream mobile flagship being called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 moniker has also been tossed around, though that could also be a laptop-class chip. In any case, Qualcomm has an event planned for November 30 that should clear up all of this confusion. In the meantime, as tradition goes, the race for bringing the first device with the new chipset to market is already underway, with Xiaomi and Motorola competing.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO