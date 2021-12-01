ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets And Magic Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 6 days ago

The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineups.

The Denver Nuggets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Coming into the game, the Nuggets are a surprising 10-10 to start the season in their first 20 games.

At the start of the season they were considered to be a possible contender led by MVP Nikola Jokic, but they have had many injuries to key players during the season so far.

As for the Magic, they are clearly in a rebuilding mode and there is no expectation for them to make this postseason this year.

They come into the game with 4-18 record in their first 22 games.

The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.


The full lineup for the Magic can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.


