Nuggets And Magic Starting Lineups
The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineups.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Denver Nuggets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Coming into the game, the Nuggets are a surprising 10-10 to start the season in their first 20 games.
At the start of the season they were considered to be a possible contender led by MVP Nikola Jokic, but they have had many injuries to key players during the season so far.
As for the Magic, they are clearly in a rebuilding mode and there is no expectation for them to make this postseason this year.
They come into the game with 4-18 record in their first 22 games.
The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The full lineup for the Magic can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0