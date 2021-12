Qualcomm just gave a little preview of what will power the flagship Android phones of 2022 and beyond. The manufacturing giant has announced their Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone processor chip at their annual Snapdragon Tech Summit, with further details laid out in a company blog post. This follow-up to last year’s Snapdragon 888 looks to have plenty of bells and whistles underneath the hood.

