One of the most terrible things that can happen to someone is getting kicked out of a job. However, can you imagine the feeling of that person who has lost his job just before vacation together with 900 other people and being informed it through Zoom? Well, yes, this is the way that the CEO of mortgage firm Better.com Vishal Garg has been adopted. He informed its staff that they wouldn’t be having a very merry Christmas.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO